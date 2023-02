Purchasing a Disneyland Magic Key Pass is quite the feat in 2023, as the passes often sell out as soon as Disneyland Resort reopens sales. But it wasn’t always this way. Disneyland Annual Passes were once widely available and much more affordable, with no Park Pass Reservations required to visit the Southern California Disney Parks.

In the early 2000s, Annual Passes were so prevalent that TikToker Louise (@louisethewheeze) and her friends visited nearly every day after school. According to Louise, their daily visits directly caused a significant change at Disneyland Park:

“It’s my fault that you can’t sit on the bridge at Disneyland,” Louise alleged. “I was a Disney punk because, in the early 2000s, it was cheaper to get an Annual Pass to Disneyland than it was to go to the movies or sign up for some kind of sports. My parents would just dump me off.”

“My best friend and I used to bring peanut butter sandwiches and eat them on the bridge at 5 p.m.,” she recalled. “Our favorite spot to eat was on the bridge because you could sit and see the turtles and stuff like that. It was a very relaxing place to sit and eat.”

Unfortunately for other Guests, Louise and her best friend had neon-colored hair, rotating between hot pink, bright yellow, bright orange, and bright blue.

“That meant that everybody who took pictures of the castle at sunset had our hair in the background of those pictures. We would have tourists come up and want to take pictures with us,” Louise said. “…Unfortunately, I think people complained that their pictures were getting ruined, so they blocked off those seats, and no one could sit there anymore pretty soon after that.”

Some comments disputed Louise’s story. “Passholder from 2000-20. I don’t remember any ‘ruined’ pictures by bright hair. Seats on bridge were closed around 2015, cause people stood on them,” @adalily17 wrote.

“Maybe she was there,” @cherbearstone agreed. “But that’s a big leap saying they closed it because of her.”

But Louise stood by her memory. “We’d just be hanging out there for hours and the people weren’t necessarily close to us… we were just in a very picturesque area,” she commented.

Did you regularly visit Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and Downtown Disney as a teenager? Share your favorite memories with Inside the Magic in the comments.

