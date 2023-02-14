Theme Park Shuts Down Multiple Rides After Faults Detected

A popular theme park has been forced to close down to beloved rides after faults were detected.

However, Guests visiting one popular amusement park will have to do with two of their favorite rides for the foreseeable future.

Movie World officials shared in a statement a couple of weeks ago that they had to shut down the Green Lantern and Doomsday attractions due to “faults” that were identified in the attractions.

“During the engineering inspections at Movie World this morning, our team identified a fault on the Green Lantern and Doomsday attractions which required further discussion with the international ride manufacturers,” the theme park said in a statement. “The safety of our guests is our highest priority and we have a dedicated engineering team who conduct rigid and comprehensive inspections on all attractions prior to opening each day.”

The theme park did not give any more information on what exactly caused these faults or what will be done to fix the rides. At this time, the attractions reportedly remain closed as more information is collected, and the officials shared that, ultimately, the safety of all guests is their highest priority.

In April of last year, Movie World made international headlines after a 12-year-old boy suffered a severe head laceration while riding the Looney Tunes Carousel. The boy reportedly stood up while the ride was in motion and sliced a deep gash on the back of his head with the roof. In the wake of this injury, however, amusement parks around Austrailia closed their carousel attractions until an inspection could be conducted. The Looney Tunes Carousel later reopened and has continued to operate normally.

