Shaquille O’Neal Was Accused of Battery at Walt Disney World

It should come as no surprise that Walt Disney World Resort is visited by all kinds of people, including celebrities.

“The Most Magical Place on Earth” is home to four theme parks– Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom– as well as two water parks– Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park– and an epic shopping and dining district in Disney Springs.

Throughout the year, many celebrities are spotted visiting the Disney Parks. Most of the time, these visits result in nice photo-ops and fun times for their families.

However, one of the most notable stories of a celebrity ever visiting Walt Disney World Resort happened back in 1998 with a man who would go on to be an NBA legend: Shaquille O’Neal.

With the Los Angeles Lakers at the time, a battery complaint was filed against the All-Star Center– who would go on to be an NBA Hall of Famer– for allegedly grabbing a woman by the neck at Disney’s now-defunct Pleasure Island.

O’Neal was playing the Lakers, but still had a home in Orlando from his previous stint with the Orlando Magic. This incident happened in October of 1998, right before the 1998-1999 season was set to begin.

The woman, at the time a 23-year-old Disney Cast Member named Kim Grant, filed the complaint and shared that O’Neal initiated conversations with her and said that he and his friends were “going looking for girls.” When she replied, “Be my Guest,” he allegedly put his hand around her neck and then said, “I was just playing, can’t you take a joke?”

Grant later dropped her complaint in November 1998, about a month after filing.

It’s important to remember that the details of this story have never been confirmed.

Of course, this story has resurfaced on several websites over the last couple of months as the NBA legend just saw a documentary released about him, detailing his Hall of Fame career, upbringing in a military family, his deepest personal relationships, and much more.

You can watch the Shaq Documentary on HBO. Here’s a brief synopsis of the documentary:

“Featuring a series of revealing interviews with O’Neal, SHAQ tells the story of a basketball legend unlike any other, whose larger-than-life personality transcended the sport and transformed him into a cultural icon. The documentary series chronicles Shaq’s ascent to superstardom, as a dominant force who won four NBA championships, league MVP honors, and changed the game. It also encompasses his life off the court, from his upbringing in a military family to his deepest personal relationships and prosperous broadcasting and business careers.”