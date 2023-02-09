This episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch (2021) picks up where the last one left off: Senator Chuchi (Jennifer Hale) has just been rescued by Captain Rex (Dee Bradley Baker) from a sinister assassin, sent by Admiral Rampart (Noshir Dalal) to silence the truth about his massacre of the Kaminoan people and destruction of the cities on the Clones’ home world. The assassin killed himself but before doing so, called himself a ‘believer’…

We are back with the Bad Batch themselves. Everyone on board is sleeping, or in a deep meditative trance — Omega (Michelle Ang) has been practicing after being taught by Jedi runaway Gungi, who they took home to Kashyyyk earlier in the season. They get an incoming transmission from Captain Rex (Dee Bradley Baker), who says he will explain their mission when they get to Coruscant. Hunter (Also Dee Bradley Baker, who voices all the Clones) and the team are reluctant to venture into the heart of the Empire, but Rex says he can get them there safely and covertly.

The gang arrive on the capital world and Omega is wowed by the spires and bustling traffic. They descend to the garage of Trace and Rafa Martez to meet Rex and Chuchi. Inside, they have the assassin’s body. His ID number has been wiped, something not thought possible. Chuchi catches them up on the conspiracy she has unveiled. Rex tells them they need their help to get evidence from the command log on Rampart’s own Venator-class ship, currently in refurbishment on Coruscant itself.

Omega joins Chuchi within the Senate building itself, and the pair encounter Admiral Rampart in the corridor. He exchanges brief pleasantries before heading off to join Mas Amedda (Stephen Stanton) down the corridor, who reinforces the importance of the Senate Defense Recruitment Bill passing.

Chuchi shows Omega the Senate chamber itself, explaining her fight to get the Clones’ rights recognised. The pair receive a message from an astromech droid, and go to meet Senator Organa (Phil LaMarr). He advises them to speak to Halle Burtoni (Jarmeelah McMillan), the former Senator for Kamino and part of the Defense Finance Committee before being removed from office. Organa tells them to follow the money.

Meeting Senator Burtoni, Chuchi and Omega question the missing money appropriated for Kaminoan funding. Burtoni is not forthcoming, saying she doesn’t are about other members of her species. Omega reveals her status as a Clone and a former Kamino resident.

Burtoni says Lama Su was arrogant and confident in their essential nature and didn’t listen to her warnings. She confirms Rampart diverted the funds, but says he is just part of the bigger machine. Chuchi says she needs Burtoni’s testimony and hard evidence.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Bad Batch have infilitrated the shipyard, clambering onto a shuttle to make it on board the docked ship. Wrecker is terrified while Tech hacks the controls to get them into a better position to actually get onto the Venator. They make it inside and to the bridge, but Tech needs power rerouting to the area to access the information they need.

They do so, triggering a security alert and Clones to swarm the bridge. They barricade themselves in and use the cannons to hold off some fighters. Taking control of the ship’s ignition, they start up the engines as a distraction and make a run for it into the ship proper. At that moment, it falls off it’s struts and onto the floor of the trench. They escape via an escape pod and flee back into the depths of the city world, leaving the chaos of the shipyard behind.

In the Senate, Rampart is addressing the members, trying to push the bill through. Chuchi intervenes and provides evidence in the form of Burtoni’s statement. The Bad Batch have handed over the evidence to a courier, flying towards Chuchi and her political intervention. She accuses Rampart directly of knowing about Kamino’s destruction prior and siphoning the funds accordingly.

Senator Organa steps in and provides the proof of the command log from the Venator, showing his ships destroyed Tipoca City and video footage of the attack. From the bowels of the Senate floor rises Mas Amedda and Emperor Palpatine himself. Amedda confirms Chuchi’s assertions, and throws Rampart under the bus, telling the Senate he did it of his own selfish aims.

Palpatine speaks and praises Chuchi’s efforts, assuring the Senate Rampart will face consequences for his treachery. He uses the moment to highlight the Clones’ willingness to follow his orders so easily. He welcomes a new era, ‘heralded by the Imperial stormtrooper’.

The Bad Batch discusses how they have sealed the fate of every Clone by playing into Palpatine’s hands, providing the talking point he needed to push the new military regime through. Echo has decided to go with Rex, leaving the rest of the Bad Batch behind. Omega can’t believe he is leaving the squad behind. Echo says he needs to help Rex support the rest of the Clones as this new transition begins. He tasks her with keeping an eye on the rest of the group.

The Bad Batch fly off the bustling city planet leaving him behind.

