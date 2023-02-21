Rebel Wilson Engaged After Collaborating With Disney CEO Bob Iger For Perfect Disneyland Proposal

Last summer, Pitch Perfect (2012) star Rebel Wilson came out on Instagram and revealed her relationship with her “Disney Princess,” Ramona Agruma, CEO of sustainable fashion brand Lemon Ve Limon. The pair welcomed a daughter, Royce Lillian, via surrogate last November. Now, they’re taking things to the next level!

On Sunday, Wilson again took to Instagram to share two photos from her picture-perfect Disneyland Resort engagement. She proposed to Agruma, surrounded by cherry blossoms, in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park. Wilson thanked The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger and Tiffany & Co for helping her “pull off this magical surprise.”

“We said YES!” Wilson wrote. In the heartwarming pictures (shown above), Wilson and Agruma wear matching pink and white striped shirts with hearts on the front and show off the stunning Tiffany ring.

Wilson has undergone a weight loss journey since portraying “Fat Amy” in the Pitch Perfect films alongside Anna Kendrick and Skylar Astin. She was allegedly told not to lose weight during the film series; executives argued that her contract explicitly prohibited it.

The Australian comedy actress also starred in Bridesmaids (2011), Cats (2019), and The Hustle (2019). But it was a same-sex kiss in The Almond and the Seahorse (2022) that inspired Wilson to explore her sexuality, she revealed on the Life Uncut podcast.

“When I talked to my good friends, they all knew that part of me, but it wasn’t like I was actively exploring it,” Wilson explained. “I was dating guys, but always being like, ‘I wish they were a bit more like this …’ Or it just didn’t quite click … I never met a guy I wanted to live with or was in a deep enough relationship with.”

“I feel lucky to have found her,” Wilson said of her now-fiancée.

