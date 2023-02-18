Latest ‘Potter’ News Could Affect the Franchise in a Big Way

The Harry Potter franchise has seen a resurgence in popularity recently thanks to the release of Hogwarts Legacy, the latest video game to come from the Wizarding World. Before that, the last time Potter fans had seen the world on-screen was the release of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022).

The Fantastic Beasts series was met with disappointed reviews from fans and a less-than-successful box office turnout. The films have been surrounded by controversy from the start, with the inclusion of Johnny Depp in two of the three films (who was eventually replaced by Mads Mikkelsen) and the scandals surrounding J.K. Rowling herself. Fans have also been disappointed in the turn the films took, shifting focus from Newt Scamander and his magical beasts to the wizarding battle with Dumbledore and Grindelwald. Although there have been rumors of a series being created for HBO Max, there has been no news regarding the original Harry Potter characters in years.

In 2016, J.K. Rowling published “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”, a screenplay written by her, Jack Thorne, and John Tiffany, that followed Harry’s son, Albus, as he befriended Draco Malfoy’s son, Scorpius, and accidentally ended up traveling through time with him. The script was turned into a play that’s been performed on Broadway and on other stages around the world.

Now there’s a rumor that “Cursed Child” will be adapted into a live-action feature film. The current rumor states that fans will see the return of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, the original Harry, Ron, and Hermione. In light of Rowling’s controversies, many of the original actors have previously stated they would not return to the Wizarding World. Fans will have to wait to see if any of the rumors are actually confirmed.

🚨| BREAKING: Warner Bros. is working on a live-action "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child". Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are set to return to their roles‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/TLQQZSrVQM — Pubity (@PubityIG) February 17, 2023

Several of the original actors and directors reconnected for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts (2022), an HBO Max special that discussed the impact that the books and films have had on fans over the years.