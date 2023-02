Disneyland Resort is “The Happiest Place on Earth,” where Walt Disney wanted Guests of all ages to feel welcome and at home. Over the years, The Walt Disney Company has expanded its definition of inclusivity and continuously supported Guests and Cast Members from all walks of life.

Unfortunately, prejudice exists everywhere – even at Disney Parks. Tyler (@tyler_rey), a recent Disneyland Park Guest, spoke out on TikTok on Monday after allegedly being attacked by another Guest in a gift shop because he wore makeup and presented femininely:

@tyler_rey You dont even know how excited i was to be there:( @disneyparks ♬ original sound – Tyler

Tyler shared a video of himself enjoying “it’s a small world” hours before the attack. “Look how happy I was hours before I got hate crimed/physically assaulted in the Disneyland gift shop for wearing makeup,” he wrote.

The Guest sustained a head injury from what he considered a targeted hate crime but didn’t say if he had reported the incident to a doctor or police officer. In other TikTok videos, Tyler discusses his sexuality and identifies as openly gay.

“Disney tried giving me Tylenol and a fast pass [to] ‘make things better,’” Tyler alleged. He also noted that the attack had a horrible impact on his trip: “You don’t even know how excited I was to be there.”

Disneyland Resort has not responded publicly to the Guest or commented on the incident. While many commenters suggested Tyler go to the police or a lawyer, Tyler hasn’t commented further on the attack.

If you witness or are a victim of an assault at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, or Downtown Disney, alert the nearest Disney Cast Member so that security can get involved.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.