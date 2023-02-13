Disney Guests Walk Across Roller Coaster Tracks In Viral Video

There are few more thrilling rides at Disneyland Park than Big Thunder Mountain.

The iconic attraction is a fast rollercoaster designed for both kids and adults. Alongside rides like Guardians of the Galaxy— Mission: BREAKOUT, The Incredicoaster, Radiator Springs Racers, Space Mountain, and Matterhorn Bobsleds, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is on the list of “must-dos” for thrill seekers heading to Disney California Adventure and Disneyland Park.

Recently, Disneyland Guests taking a spin on the attraction were left with a huge surprise.

Most of the time, when you ride Big Thunder Mountain, you’re expecting thrills and excitement during the attraction and then to exit back at the loading station.

These Guests, however, were met with a crazy experience as they broke down at one of the highest points of the coaster and had to walk down the steps, over the coaster tracks, and back to the station.

User @lexyseeya shared the video on TikTok.

In the event of an evacuation like this one, Disney Cast Members are expertly-trained to handle the situation. They know how to get Guests safely off the attraction and at no point was anyone in danger.

The attraction’s story follows a legend that after gold was discovered in the 1850s, eerie incidents began taking place in the mine. Trains would take off and race through tunnels… by themselves.

As you enter the cursed cavern, your train speeds up along the rickety track. Shoot under a booming waterfall and dodge a falling boulder from an unexpected landslide as you swoop around sharp turns and drop into desolate canyons.

On this rip-roaring adventure, you may learn that some legends turn out to be true…

Interestingly enough, the miniature ghost town of Big Thunder that you roll past at the end of the attraction predates Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. Originally named Rainbow Ridge, the town is one of several elements from the Rainbow Caverns Mine Train (later called Mine Train through Nature’s Wonderland) that transported Guests around Frontierland from 1956 to 1977.

What do you think of this viral Disneyland video? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!