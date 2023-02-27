Disney World Guest Picks Out Lice While In Parks

Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” However, some Guests and experiences can ruin the magic for others.

Disney World has four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Each theme park includes something for all ages and sizes.

While Disney does their best to keep the Parks clean, Guests can bring sickness, trash, and bugs into the Parks.

Of course, we all know that Disney World Guests are in close quarters with one another while visiting the theme parks, and one experience shared by a Guest may have you a little itchy-headed.

In a recent social media post, one Guest shared “the worst thing they’d seen at Disney World.” The incident happened at Toy Story Mania! in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

“There was a family ahead of us. We’re all kinda nosy people watchers (adults with no kids) so we realize after a couple of mins that something bizarre is happening. Little girl is in absolute hysterics while mom is hunched over her, messing with her hair. Mom and dad are having a snappy, angry whispered argument. And then we realize. Mom is picking lice out of this kid’s hair. In the Midway Mania line. To go on a ride with a head rest. AAAAAA. So we told a CM but there was nothing they could do. It was the fast pass (rip) lane and we asked for a later return time, but they couldn’t do much, just let us hang back and put a bunch of groups ahead of us. When we left the ride, same family was at the exit, still picking bugs out of the kid’s hair right in the middle of Disney. GROSSEST THING EVER.”

While there was not much the Disney Cast Members could do in this situation after this Guest left, they likely had to do a deep-clean on the attraction, which may cause a delay but prevented this from spreading to others.

At Toy Story Mania!, you’ll step inside Andy’s room and make your way through a toy chest full of classic games before picking up a pair of special 3D glasses. Then, board a carnival-inspired tram and use your spring-action shooter to take your best shot at an array of moving targets. You’ll compete with other players for the highest score on all the fast-paced games.

While this attraction does not use headphones or have any carpet for lice to live in, Guests do wear 3-D glasses, which would need to be cleaned before other Guests use them.

Cast Members do their best to keep the Disney magic alive and the Parks clean for Guests to enjoy.

