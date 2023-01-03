Virtual Reality Brings Abandoned Theme Park Back to Life

Virtual Reality has been taking the world by storm, and 2023 will be no different.

Back in 1972, a major Theme Park, Opryland USA, was a musical show Park located in Nashville, TN.

It ran until the end of 1997, when it was torn down the following year. In its place stands the Opry Mills mall, which has now sat on that ground nearly as long as the Park did.

Well, now, Ryan Crowder, a “company kid of Opryland,” has a new project. He’s bringing the park back to life — in virtual reality.

“Opryland VR” will allow users to explore a 3D recreation of the Park as it was when it opened in 1972, complete with vintage music and sound effects and even a few operational rides.

Footage shared by Crowder shows working models of the Opryland Railroad and “Tin Lizzies” cars — you can even see the view from above while riding in a “Skyride” tram.

The company’s website shares, “Step onboard and take a ride through a unique piece of Tennessee history! Experience Nashville’s lost Opryland theme Park as it was the year it opened in 1972.”

“Enjoy a ride on the sky ride or the antique steam engine to take in the views of the Park before the time of the Grizzly River Rampage and Chaos, even before the Wabash Cannonball and the Tennessee Waltz! Visit our download page to see Opryland USA as it hasn’t been seen in fifty years.”

There is currently a Quest 2 custom environment that you can download and save to your computer. Coming soon is a complete Opryland virtual reality for the PC.

The first release of this experience will show Opryland USA as it was the opening year in 1972. See the park as it was before the State Fair and Grizzly River Rampage. Enjoy this short ride through a simpler time.

Have you ever been to Opryland? Let us know in the comments.