Universal Guest Suffers “Embarrassing” Injury on Ride

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling attractions that bring in millions of Guests.

Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure house attractions like Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Revenge of the Mummy, The Flight of the Hippogriff, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike, and Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, all of which can be experienced in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

One of the biggest draws for Universal Orlando Resort are the thrilling attractions, however, one Guest said they recently suffered a big of injury while boarding some of the rides.

“Not trying to be crass, I swear – but is this happening for anyone else? Between RRR, The Mummy and Gringotts I feel like I’ve been kicked square in the klackers,” the Guest said…Those little raised bits in the middle of the seats need to disappear!”

Certain rides have little raises in the seat at Universal Orlando Resort and this is apparently causing some discomfort and injuries for a few Guests.

When you’re riding attractions at Universal Orlando, you should make sure to check the posted safety guidelines that can be found in the front of each attraction. In addition, many of these thrilling attractions have tester seats stationed outside the ride entrance for Guests to test the seat to ensure that it is a comfortable fit before boarding.

