Universal Guest Suffers “Embarrassing” Injury on Ride

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling attractions that bring in millions of Guests.
Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure house attractions like Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Revenge of the Mummy, The Flight of the Hippogriff, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike, and Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, all of which can be experienced in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.
One of the biggest draws for Universal Orlando Resort are the thrilling attractions, however, one Guest said they recently suffered a big of injury while boarding some of the rides.
“Not trying to be crass, I swear – but is this happening for anyone else? Between RRR, The Mummy and Gringotts I feel like I’ve been kicked square in the klackers,” the Guest said…Those little raised bits in the middle of the seats need to disappear!”
Certain rides have little raises in the seat at Universal Orlando Resort and this is apparently causing some discomfort and injuries for a few Guests.
When you’re riding attractions at Universal Orlando, you should make sure to check the posted safety guidelines that can be found in the front of each attraction. In addition, many of these thrilling attractions have tester seats stationed outside the ride entrance for Guests to test the seat to ensure that it is a comfortable fit before boarding.
More on Universal Orlando Resort safety
For your safety and enjoyment of Universal Orlando Resort, please note the following:
- All visitors must pass through metal detection before experiencing CityWalk or the Theme Park.
- All bags, backpacks, purses, packages and items are subject to X-ray and/or additional inspection prior to entering CityWalk or the Theme Park(s). Suitcases and bags with wheels are prohibited.
- We recommend you leave unnecessary articles in your car and secure valuables in your trunk.
- Trained Service Animals are welcome to Universal Orlando Resort. Animals who do not meet the definition of a Service Animal will not be permitted in the park. Service Animals must be harnessed, leashed, or tethered, unless these devices interfere with the Service Animal’s work or the individual’s disability prevents using these devices. In that case, the individual must maintain control of the animal through voice, signal, or other effective controls.
- On weekends*, guests under the age of 18 are required to depart Universal CityWalk at 9 p.m. unless they are accompanied by a parent/guardian, are staying at a Universal hotel or have existing plans to access specific venues within CityWalk or the theme parks, including restaurant reservations, Hollywood Drive-In Golf, Universal Cinemark and special events (includes Halloween Horror Nights). If guests under the age of 18 are looking to purchase tickets for a specific venue or event after 9 p.m., a Universal Orlando team member will be on standby to assist.
