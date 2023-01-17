Universal Unexpectedly Blocks Off Iconic Attraction

Universal Orlando Resort has been updating and closing beloved attractions all over the theme parks.

Universal Orlando sees thousands of Guests daily. Universal Park Guests can choose from two different theme parks: Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida.

Universal’s Islands of Adventures includes attractions like Jurassic Park River Adventure, One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, as well as the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Just next door, Universal Studios Florida includes attractions like E.T. Adventure, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, Revenge of the Mummy, Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, Race Through New York Featuring Jimmy Fallon, and many more.

Universal is known for closing rides during the slower months for refurbishment. Jurrasic Park River Adventure, Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls, Poseidons’s Fury, and Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges will all close at different times during the next couple of months for scheduled maintenance.

While not a closure, Guests were recently hit with an unexpected turn when they saw construction walls go up around The Simpsons Ride. The Simpsons Ride is described as “join The Simpsons on a trip to Krustyland. Grab a seat on an indoor simulated rollercoaster ride, where Geusts careen and crash through the park with Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie in an over-the-top non-stop exhilarating adventure. Keep an eye out for cameos from some of Springfield’s fan-favorite characters as you adventure through the town.”

Inside Universal tweeted

Walls now surround the entrance of The Simpsons Ride for refurbishment. The ride remains open, however. @UniversalORL

Walls now surround the entrance of The Simpsons Ride for refurbishment. The ride remains open, however. @UniversalORL pic.twitter.com/lYQe6OsmKf — Inside Universal (@insideuniversal) January 16, 2023

Though the construction walls may make you think that the ride is closed, it is not and is still accessible.

What do you think the next refreshment will be at Universal Orlando Resort? Let us know in the comments what you think should be next.