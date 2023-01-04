The Royal Family Takes Over Major Theme Park

Everybody loves Theme Parks, even the Royal Family.

Over the Christmas holiday, onlookers spotted Prince William, his wife- the Duchess of Cambridge, and their three children- Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Along with their nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, the family visited the Christmas-theme Park Lapland U.K.

Lapland U.K. is a theme park that tells “Santa’s story with reindeer, a toy factory, magical forest, and shops,” the outlet reports. “It is a popular place for families that have been running for the past 15 years.”

Hello reports that “the royal children appeared to have had fun, with Charlotte and George seen carrying toys with their own Lepi the Snow Leopards.”

The family of five attempted to blend into the crowd, with Kate wearing black clothing—including a turtleneck jumper and bobble hat—and William clad in blue jeans and a khaki flap cap. William also carried “a toy under his arm that likely belonged to Prince Louis.”

Their visit to the Christmas-Themed Park came right around the time they traveled to Sandringham for Christmas with the royal family.

That, of course, included participating in the traditional Christmas morning walk to church at St. Mary Magdalene on the estate grounds.

Lapland U.K celebrated its 15-year anniversary this year, and the royals wanted to partake in some of the festivities.

The Theme Park took to Facebook to share about its milestone.

“Since 2007, it has been humbling to discover so many parents (Big Folk!) feel the same way about this fleeting, precious time in a child’s life, and it could not feel more wonderful to support families in creating cherished memories together.”

“We hope all Big and Small Folk who visit us will have treasured memories of this time in their life, and we remain committed to protecting and celebrating the innocence of childhood belief.”

