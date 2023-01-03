New ‘Ghostbusters’ Attraction Takes Guests Inside the Popular Movie

Fans of the blockbuster hit ‘Ghostbusters’ franchise can now step inside the iconic Firehouse Headquarters.

Ghostbusters is a 1984 supernatural comedy film directed by Ivan Reitman and written by Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis. The film follows a group of parapsychologists in New York City who start a ghost-catching business.

The team consists of Dr. Peter Venkman (played by Bill Murray), Dr. Raymond Stantz (played by Dan Aykroyd), and Dr. Egon Spengler (played by Harold Ramis).

They are joined by a fourth member, Winston Zeddemore (played by Ernie Hudson), who helps them deal with an increase in paranormal activity in the city.

They become successful and famous for their work, but they also make enemies, including a demon named Zuul and a disgraced former colleague, Dr. Ivo Shandor.

The team must confront and defeat these enemies in order to save the city from being destroyed by an ancient god known as Gozer.

A recreation was made with an extreme amount of detail. Everything from the Proton Packs to Electroshock Therapy. This firehouse has it all.

@Ghostbustersgermany posted this video to TikTok.

The entire display stretches 40 feet in length. Highlights of this attraction include Janine’s office, a basement complete with an Ecto-Containment Unit, and in a clear nod to both Ghostbusters II & Ghostbusters: The Video Game, a replica Vigo the Carpathian painting.

The fine details throughout are second to none. Different easter eggs you can find are the Firehouse’s first-floor green and white brickwork, Peter Venkman’s office, fictitious magazine covers, and behind-the-scenes set photos.

There’re also a few pieces that pay homage to the character Egon Spengler, played in the first two films by the late Harold Ramis.

There is a printed framed photo from the production of Ghostbusters: Afterlife and a bust of the character accompanied by his favorite junk food and samples of spores, molds, and fungus.

Guests are highly encouraged to come dressed in full costume.

And if the Firehouse is not your cup of tea, a smaller area can be found dedicated to the Sedgwick Hotel, recreating our introduction to Slimer, with the disgusting blob accompanied by a food cart.

All of this can be found at a German ComiCon called We Are Ghostbusters “Germany”.

