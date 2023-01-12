Popular Theme Park Closing Permanently, Meets Sad End

A popular theme park has unfortunately met its end.

There are plenty of beloved theme parks all across the country that people visit daily. Disney Park Guests at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort can experience the magic. Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood allow Guests to experience the movies.

Six Flags, Busch Gardens, Dollywood, Cedar Fair, and SeaWorld are also just some of the popular theme parks all across the nation that allow their Guests to experience thrills and make memories that last a lifetime.

Sadly, one popular theme park will not be reopening its doors.

According to reports, a deal to acquire Joyland Amusement Park in Lubbock, Texas fell through.

The original owners, the Dean family, released a statement:

“It is with a broken heart that we must announce that Joyland Amusement Park will not be reopening after all. The local group of investors that originally agreed to purchase the business have backed out of the sale. Liquidation of the park will follow.

We would like to sincerely thank the people of Lubbock and the surrounding area for their support and all the great memories we have shared over the past 50 years.”

The expected buyers also released a statement once the deal fell through:

“We share the disappointment of not being able to move forward with the acquisition of Joyland – as our team has encountered numerous obstacles which prevent a successful transition. Our intent to purchase this Lubbock landmark has been earnest from day one – but a number of overwhelming factors – chiefly the inability to obtain specialized insurance, vandalism during the offseason, dwindling experienced carryover staff, the fast-approaching spring operating season – and many other factors – contributed to this very difficult decision. We appreciate the efforts of the Dean family, the City of Lubbock and citizens for their support of our sincere efforts. An enormous amount of time, energy and investment into the exploration of this endeavor has been put forth – including entrance design makeover, proposed splash pad and many other upgrades to benefit families and our community – but factors beyond our control were too great to overcome.”

