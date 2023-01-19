Guest Caught In Lion Enclosure Goes Viral

Oh no! There are areas in every theme park where Guests simply do not enter.

While people visit theme parks all around the country for attractions like at a Disney Park in Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, as well as other places like Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Six Flags, SeaWorld, and others.

However, there are more attractions to enjoy other than just rides.

From tiny toads to big cats, there are more than 6,000 species at the Bronx Zoo. The Bronx Zoo spans more than 265 acres, which means there are plenty of opportunities for Guests to connect with the animals they love. Whether Guests want to watch the bison graze, or hear from the experts during a keeper chat, the Bronx Zoo has it covered.

Want to get to know the animals even better? Book one of the Bronx Zoo Wild Encounters for your chance to get up-close and personal with penguins, cheetahs, sloths, and more. Maybe this Guest was thinking she was getting an up-close encounter for free when she wandered into the Lion exhibit.

In the Tik Tok video, you can see a woman standing inside the lion enclosure and staring at him, waving and also calling the lion.

Of course, no matter where you visit, it is not safe to jump into animal enclosures and this can result in a very dangerous encounter.

Guests heading to the Bronx Zoo can enjoy the different exhibits, experiences or memorable events the zoo holds. Guests are welcome rain or shine. Guests can head to the official Bronx Zoo website to see guides stating an all-outdoor visit or rainy day visits. For the colder months, the tigers, snow leopards, grizzly bears, sea lions, penguins, and other species at the zoo are at their most active in colder weather.

To Find the Lions and servers, other animals follow the African Plains loop to see savannah-dwelling species, including nyala antelope, lions, gazelles, giraffes, ostriches, African painted dogs, hyenas, and zebras. These animals can be seen from roughly March 31 til November 3rd.

The Bronx Zoo is known for its conservation work. They have had a successful history of saving animals, from tiny toads to giant bison.

Do you think this Guest should be banned for life at the Bronx zoo for trespassing into the lion enclosure? Let us know in the comments what you would do to this Guest.