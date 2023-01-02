Disney World Attraction Going Offline Next Week

The rather underwhelming ride will be closing in just one week.

Last year we learned that Kali River Rapids, one of Walt Disney World’s most divisive attractions, would be closing for a refurbishment. The ride can be found at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and is one that will leave Guests soaking wet.

The ride will shut down on January 9, 2023, and as of now, it has no reopening date.

Trust us, it’s not just a more intense Splash Mountain. You may end up exiting the ride looking like you jumped in the pool. Thankfully, Guests have other great rides and attractions to choose from at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, like Expedition Everest, DINOSAUR, and of course, Avatar Flight of Passage.

To many, this ride is a fun-filled adventure, and for others, it’s a miserable experience that will leave you soaked for the rest of the day. If you’re not willing to get a little wet, you may want to avoid this one, as it has the chance to drench you in water. We constantly see people avoid this attraction while others look forward to cooling off on those hot and humid Florida days.

The risk of getting soaked is a major reason why a lot of Guests simply choose to not ride this attraction as well as how short the whole experience actually is. Ten minutes may sound rather long, but when most of your time is spent climbing a lift hill, Kali River Rapids ends up feeling quite underwhelming.

Disney even gives Guests quite a warning before entering the ride. “You will surely get splashed on this attraction,” states the ride’s official description on the Walt Disney World website. “you may even get soaked. Guests wishing to remain dry are encouraged to bring a waterproof poncho, extra clothes, or a towel to dry off.”

Thankfully, Guests can use lockers to keep any of their personal belongings safe and dry.