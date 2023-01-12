Disney World’s Classic Attraction Needs To Be “Gutted”

Walt Disney had dreams for his theme parks to be places where Guests from all over the world could come and enjoy the magic: Disneyland and Disney World were born.

Walt Disney World Resort is known for being the ‘most magical place on earth.” Disney World has four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Magic Kingdom is known for the iconic views of Main Street, U.S.A. and seeing Cinderella Castle. The Disney Park is home to iconic attractions such as “it’s a small world,” Jungle Cruise, Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, Dumbo the Flying Elephant, and many more.

One popular Magic Kingdom attraction that Disney World Guests should not pass on is Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress. Walt Disney originally conceived the show as part of a new area at Disneyland Park called Edison Square. When the concept was abandoned, the idea was reimagined, eventually opening under the name “Progressland” at the 1964-65 New York World’s Fair.

With the classic song “There’s a Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow” by the Academy Award-winning team of brothers Richard and Robert Sherman, the show was an instant hit. Following its success, the show moved to Disneyland Park and was renamed “The Carousel of Progress.”

Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress is described like this:

“From the Gramophone to the Smartphone. Guests will follow an American family over 4 generations of progress and watch technology transform their lives. During each era, learn how the technological marvels of the day made life more comfortable—and paved the way for unimaginable innovations.”

On a recent Reddit Thread, many Disney World Guests shared the belief that the Carousel of Progress “needs to be gutted and updated.” While updates happen from time to time, this Guest would remove scenes from 1900, 1920, and leave the 1940’s in, but include years like 1960, and add 1980 and 2000 for younger Guests.

Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress is an essential staple in Disney World and while it has slightly changed over the years, the show– located in Tomorrowland– captures the same spirit of progress.

What do you think of the Carousel of Progress changing? Let us know in the comments.