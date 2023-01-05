Popular Disney World Attraction Experiences Strange Error

Disney World is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

Even when at “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” issues can arise. Disney Cast Members work hard to try and make the theme parks and Resorts as magical for all Guests to enjoy. If Guests deal with an issue while at a Disney Park, find your closest Cast Member for service.

Disney World is home to four different theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Each Disney Park is different, and Guests can choose from thrill rides, shows, and many more locations to enjoy.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios sees thousands of Guests daily. Many Guests like to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, or head over to Toy Story Land and ride Slinky Dog Dash, Toy Story Mania!, or A Frozen Sing-along Celebration. Guests looking for a thrill may enjoy The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, or Rock ‘n’ Roll Coaster Starring Aerosmith. Disney World Guests looking for attractions for little ones may enjoy Disney Junior Dance Party, Lighting McQueen’s Racing Academy, and Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

Disneydudedudette shared a TikTok of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway experience a brief delay. As you can see in the video below, the lights turn on and the attraction stops, with Guests being able to see into the next room.

Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway is based on the recent award-winning Mickey Mouse cartoon shorts. Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway is the first ride at any Disney Park that stars Mickey Mouse and his friends.

Disney World describes Minnie and Minnie’s Runaway Railway like this:

“The darling duo are taking a leisurely drive to a picnic in their sporty roadster—with Engineer Goofy’s train following merrily along. Plot twist—you get to go, too! Climb aboard a runaway railway and embark on a whirlwind ride through a world where the rules of physics don’t apply. Prepare for unexpected twists, slapstick gags and mind-boggling transformations at every turn, as Mickey and Minnie try to save the day.

There’s no telling where this train is heading! This is an adventure for Mickey and Minnie fans of all ages.”

