Disney Resort Location Now Closed Permanently

It’s all over.

The Disney Parks are all filled with unforgettable experiences and are just waiting for you to visit and make memories that will last a lifetime. From incredible rides and attractions to delicious food and amazing merchandise, a trip to any of the numerous Disney Resorts will surely be a hit with anyone you bring along.

Disneyland Paris specifically features a lot of exciting options when it comes to rides, attractions, shows, and of course, food.

At Disneyland Paris, lots of changes have been happening at both the Walt Disney Studios Park and the Disneyland Paris Park. The Resort has been celebrating its 30th anniversary. Walt Disney Studios recently welcomed its new version of Avengers Campus.

Avengers Campus, the newest addition to the Walt Disney Studios Park, features a ton of new experiences as well as two new rides called Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure and Avengers Assemble: Fight Force coaster, which replaced the Park’s version of Disney’s Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

As we said, the Resort as a whole has been undergoing a ton of changes. A few months ago, it was revealed that a popular restaurant at the Resort would possibly be closing permanently due to these changes and renovations. Now, the restaurant is officially closed.

Planet Hollywood is a legendary establishment, not just at the Disney Parks but the entire world. The restaurant offers Guests a very unique dining experience as they enjoy delicious meals surrounded by various entertainment references and memorabilia.

However, January 7 was the last day of operation, meaning this restaurant is now closed for good at Disney Village, Disneyland Paris’ version of Disney Springs at Walt Disney World or Downtown Disney at Disneyland.

As of now, we do not know what will become of the former location.

Have you been to Disneyland Paris? Whre’s your favorite spot to eat at Disney?