Big Disney Competitor Giving Away Free Tickets

Orlando theme parks are known for offering thrills and opportunities to make memories that last a lifetime.

Whether you’re visiting Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort, SeaWorld Orlando, Legoland Orlando, or many others, Guests are sure to have a fun time.

Guests visiting SeaWorld Orlando may get to enjoy the free tickets they are giving out currently.

There are many different activities that Guest can do while at SeaWorld Orlando. You can view different animals and witness animal experiences, ride different attractions, look at different merchandise, and watch live presentations. In addition, Guests with small children may enjoy Sesame Street Land, and VIP Tours are available for those interested.

SeaWorld Orlando is now offering free admission for children five years old and under, and the Orlando theme park is giving free admission to teachers.

Available only for Florida residents, kids 5 and under can enjoy free admission to SeaWorld and Aquatica Orlando throughout all of 2023 with the Preschool Card. There’s never been a cooler time to be a kid!

Registration for the Preschool Card ends on February 3, 2023. Then, visit SeaWorld or Aquatica Orlando by February 28, 2023. Once activated, the Preschool Card is valid for admission through December 31, 2023. This deal is not available at the Park front gate and you must register online.

Teachers may also enjoy these freebies. SeaWorld Orlando is proud to offer a complimentary SeaWorld Florida Teacher Card to all active and certified K-12 Florida grade school teachers.

The card provides Florida teachers with unlimited admission to SeaWorld Orlando through September 7, 2023.

While at SeaWorld Orlando, Guests can enjoy attractions such as IceBreaker, Mako, Abbey Flower Tower, Infinity Falls, Journey to Atlantis, and many more. Also, Guest visiting SeaWorld can get up close and personal with animal experiences, such as Dine with Orcas, Dolphin Cove, Manatee Rehabilitation Area, Flamingo Cove, Shark Encounter, and many more fun and exciting animal experiences.

