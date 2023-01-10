Big Disney Competitor Giving Away Free Tickets

in SeaWorld

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse on their Festival of Fantasy — Disney Parade — float

Credit: Disney

Orlando theme parks are known for offering thrills and opportunities to make memories that last a lifetime.

Whether you’re visiting Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort, SeaWorld Orlando, Legoland Orlando, or many others, Guests are sure to have a fun time.

SeaWorld rescue team members releasing a group of sea lions at the beach
Credit: SeaWorld

Guests visiting SeaWorld Orlando may get to enjoy the free tickets they are giving out currently.

seaworld san diego theme park new coaster
Credit:SeaWorld

There are many different activities that Guest can do while at SeaWorld Orlando. You can view different animals and witness animal experiences, ride different attractions, look at different merchandise, and watch live presentations. In addition, Guests with small children may enjoy Sesame Street Land, and VIP Tours are available for those interested.

Entrance to SeaWorld Orlando, Florida theme park
Credit: SeaWorld

SeaWorld Orlando is now offering free admission for children five years old and under, and the Orlando theme park is giving free admission to teachers.

Available only for Florida residents, kids 5 and under can enjoy free admission to SeaWorld and Aquatica Orlando throughout all of 2023 with the Preschool Card. There’s never been a cooler time to be a kid!

Registration for the Preschool Card ends on February 3, 2023. Then, visit SeaWorld or Aquatica Orlando by February 28, 2023. Once activated, the Preschool Card is valid for admission through December 31, 2023. This deal is not available at the Park front gate and you must register online.

seaward animals
Credit: SeaWorld

Teachers may also enjoy these freebies. SeaWorld Orlando is proud to offer a complimentary SeaWorld Florida Teacher Card to all active and certified K-12 Florida grade school teachers.

The card provides Florida teachers with unlimited admission to SeaWorld Orlando through September 7, 2023.

SeaWorld Orcha Encounter
Credit: SeaWorld

While at SeaWorld Orlando, Guests can enjoy attractions such as IceBreaker, Mako, Abbey Flower Tower, Infinity Falls, Journey to Atlantis, and many more. Also, Guest visiting SeaWorld can get up close and personal with animal experiences, such as Dine with Orcas, Dolphin Cove, Manatee Rehabilitation Area, Flamingo Cove, Shark Encounter, and many more fun and exciting animal experiences.

seaworld penguins
Credit: SeaWorld Orlando

Will you be taking advantage of this freebie SeaWorld Orlando is passing out? Let us know in the comments. 

