Disney Announces a Deal Guests Just Can’t Pass on

Here’s a Disney deal that Guests can’t pass on!

Aulani Disney Resort has made a deal for Disney Guests. Guests planning a springtime escape can use this special offer and discover the magic of Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaiʻi! Save on select rooms at Aulani Resort for stays from March 31, 2023 through June 9, 2023.

The longer Guests stay, the more Guests can save!

Save 25% on select rooms for stays of 5 or more consecutive nights

Save 20% on select rooms for stays of 4 consecutive nights

Book Early to Enjoy a Resort Credit

When Disney Guests book through January 31, 2023, and arrive between April 14 and May 27, 2023, your stay of 4 or more consecutive nights includes a $150 Resort Credit.

One spendable Resort Credit per applicable reservation, which will be applied to the room account upon check-in. Valid for qualifying purchases from eligible Aulani Resort locations with room-charging privileges.

To book by phone, call Aulani Resort toll free at (866) 443-4763 or contact your travel agent to take advantage of this special offer.†

IMPORTANT DETAILS Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same room for consecutive night stays most nights from March 31, 2023, through June 9, 2023.

Travel must be completed by June 10, 2023.

Book through January 31, 2023 at 11:59 PM Eastern Time to be eligible to receive the early-booking Resort Credit. Resort Credit valid for arrivals from April 14, 2023 through May 27, 2023.

Length of stay requirements apply and cancellation of any nights of a stay will affect discount validity.

Not valid on Suites and 3-Bedroom Grand Villas or on previously booked rooms.

Advance reservations required and must be consecutive-night stays.

Subject to availability as the number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited.

Excludes applicable fees and taxes.

Limit two (2) rooms per reservation and occupancy restrictions apply per room.

Additional charges apply if more than two (2) adults per hotel room; not applicable for Suites or Villas.

Offer applied once per reservation and is not valid in combination with any other hotel discounts or offers.

One (1) spendable Resort Credit per applicable reservation, which will be applied to the room account upon check-in. Valid for qualifying purchases from eligible Aulani Resort locations with room-charging privileges.

Disney Gift Cards and other select items are ineligible to be purchased with the Resort Credit; please ask about eligible items at participating locations. Resort Credit will be applied against charges made to the room account, and Guest is responsible for any balance due after the Resort Credit has been applied. Not valid for payment of room rates or associated fees or taxes, must be used during the Guest’s stay, will not be paid to the Guest upon checkout, and expires at 11:59 PM on the departure day. Resort Credit may not be redeemed for other credit or cash in whole or in part, sold separately, transferred or refunded.

Offer subject to restrictions and change or cancellation without notice.

Select activities require additional fees.

