‘Community’ Show Is Finally Getting Its Own Movie

‘Community’ fans are in for quite a treat this summer!

The hit television show, turned cult classic, will finally be getting its own movie. ‘Community’ ran from 2009 to 2015, and ended up being six seasons long, with a total of 110 episodes.

‘Community’ is a television series that originally aired on NBC from 2009 to 2014. The show follows a group of seven students who attend a community college together and form a study group.

The show stars Joel McHale (Jeff Winger), Danny Pudi (Abed Nadir), Donald Glover (Troy Barnes), Chevy Chase (Pierce Hawthorne), Gillian Jacobs (Britta Perry), Alison Brie (Annie Edison), Ken Jeong (Ben Chang), and Yvette Nicole Brown (Shirley Bennett).

The group, which is made up of diverse and quirky individuals, becomes a support system for each other as they navigate their personal and academic challenges.

The show’s main character is Jeff Winger, a lawyer who is disbarred and forced to attend community college. He initially forms the study group in order to impress a woman, Britta Perry, but over time, the group becomes genuine friends and forms a tight-knit community.

Throughout the series, the characters face a variety of challenges, both in and out of the classroom. They also often find themselves in comical and absurd situations, often referencing pop culture.

In a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Joel McHale, one of the stars of the show, said that the long-awaited movie will begin filming in June.

This is the first public announcement that the project is moving forward.

When asked if a certain beloved monkey would be returning, McHale hesitated, but then replied with, “I can say Ken Jeong’s gonna be in it.”

Greendale Community College and the show itself is based on the series creator Dan Harmon’s life at Glendale Community College, attempting to reconcile with his girlfriend in Spanish courses.

He has also stated the characters are loosely based on the people with whom he hung around.

