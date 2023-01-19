Universal’s New Theme Park Faces Backlash

Universal Parks & Resort is in the process of building a third theme park Resort area in the U.S..

Universal has theme parks on each coast in California and in Florida, where thousands of Guests visit daily. Universal recently let Guests in on a secret they have been planning for a while, which is the exciting announcement that a third theme park will soon be built.

This theme park will be located in Fricso, Texas, and this planned Park will be located on 97 acres near the Dallas North Tollway and Panther Creek Parkway. The new theme park will be kids-themed and about one-fourth the size of Universal’s main theme parks in Florida and California, according to reports.

While many Universal Guests are excited at the idea of a new theme park opening, some backlash has started coming from residents of Frsco.

Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney at a council meeting said the kids park isn’t expected to bring similar crime issues as more adult-focused theme parks, and that traffic is expected to be less than H-E-B, Costco, and other developments along the Dallas North Tollway.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Universal Parks & Resorts plans to bring a new concept for families with young children to Frisco, Texas!

One council member named Cheney said the council was initially “skeptical” of the theme park and that the city had turned several pitches for theme parks in the past.”

On concerns over crime – as one resident cited data that showed an increase in crime surrounding Universal’s Orlando Park – Cheney said the council shared those concerns and has been “hammering [Universal] with those questions.” While crime does happen at all Universal Parks, Team Members do their best to help Guests have a safe and happy visit.

The new park concept, set in a lush green landscape and featuring immersive themed lands, celebrates Universal's iconic brand of entertainment, humor, and innovation and brings to life its beloved characters and stories in ways that will wow even the youngest theme park goers.

Universal typically tries to target adult and teenage audiences for their Parks. Cheney said the Frisco park will be solely targeted at young children, “which wouldn’t bear that same fruit as far as crime goes.”

Universal plans to use 30 of the 97 acres for a hotel and a theme park.

