‘Avengers’ Star Recently Added New Addition to Their Family

in Entertainment

Posted on by Tabitha Boothe Leave a comment
Age of Ultron

Credit: Marvel

Over the Christmas holiday, one of our favorite ‘Avengers’ stars got to add a new addition to their family.

ryan reynolds as wade wilson aka deadpool with heart hands
Credit: 20th Century Fox

Quite a bit has been happening to the Avengers cast over the last few months or so.

Jeremy Renner, Hawkeye, got into a horrible accident on New Year’s Day and was rushed to the hospital, where he spent some time (including his birthday) in the ICU.

Jeremy Renner in Hospital
Credit: Jeremy Renner via Instagram

Renner was attempting to help a stuck family member out of the snow when he was run over by his Snow Cat.

Chris Hemsworth, Thor, announced that he would be taking a break from acting due to his Alzheimer’s warning scare. The actor got the news while he was filming the National Geographic documentary series Limitless.

Chris Hemsworth as Thor in Love and Thunder looking at Falligar
Credit: Marvel Studios

After conducting a series of genetic tests, which showed that he had two copies of a gene called APOE4, which is inherited from both parents. This predisposes him to the degenerative brain disease.

Paul Rudd, Ant-Man, and his newest movie ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ have even left fans abuzz with all the recent news that has come out recently about the movie.

Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) in Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania
Credit: Marvel Studios

Thankfully not everything has been sickness and injuries.

Word of a new addition to an Avengers family recently popped up this week in the form of a wedding!

The Scarlet Witch herself, Elizabeth Olsen, was able to welcome a brother to her family. In late December, Ashley Olsen, one of Elizabeth’s older sisters married her longtime boyfriend, Louis Eisner.

Ashley Olsen and Louis Eisner
Credit: People

You may remember Mary-Kate and Ashley, Michelle Tanner, from a little television show called ‘Full House’. It ran from the late 80s to the mid 90s and is still one of the most beloved shows.

Which ‘Avengers’ news were you most shocked to hear? Let us know in the comments.

Tabitha Boothe

I grew up on Disney and being from Arizona, I was able to go to Disneyland every summer with my family. My love of all things Walt Disney has just grown over time and have now been instilled into my marriage and our three wonderful kids! We love Disney and go as often as we can. When I'm not at a Disney Park or writing about my favorite attraction, I can be found curled up with a good book (preferably action/fantasy)!

Be the first to comment!