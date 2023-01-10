‘Avengers’ Star Recently Added New Addition to Their Family

Over the Christmas holiday, one of our favorite ‘Avengers’ stars got to add a new addition to their family.

Quite a bit has been happening to the Avengers cast over the last few months or so.

Jeremy Renner, Hawkeye, got into a horrible accident on New Year’s Day and was rushed to the hospital, where he spent some time (including his birthday) in the ICU.

Renner was attempting to help a stuck family member out of the snow when he was run over by his Snow Cat.

Chris Hemsworth, Thor, announced that he would be taking a break from acting due to his Alzheimer’s warning scare. The actor got the news while he was filming the National Geographic documentary series Limitless.

After conducting a series of genetic tests, which showed that he had two copies of a gene called APOE4, which is inherited from both parents. This predisposes him to the degenerative brain disease.

Paul Rudd, Ant-Man, and his newest movie ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ have even left fans abuzz with all the recent news that has come out recently about the movie.

Thankfully not everything has been sickness and injuries.

Word of a new addition to an Avengers family recently popped up this week in the form of a wedding!

The Scarlet Witch herself, Elizabeth Olsen, was able to welcome a brother to her family. In late December, Ashley Olsen, one of Elizabeth’s older sisters married her longtime boyfriend, Louis Eisner.

You may remember Mary-Kate and Ashley, Michelle Tanner, from a little television show called ‘Full House’. It ran from the late 80s to the mid 90s and is still one of the most beloved shows.

Which 'Avengers' news were you most shocked to hear?