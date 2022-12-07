Universal Deals With Altercation Sending One to Hospital, Report Says

Universal Orlando sees thousands of Guests daily. From Guests stopping to visit Universal’s Island of Adventure to Guests walking through the arches at Universal Studios Florida.

Guest spending time at Universal’s Island of Adventure can enjoy attractions like Jurassic Park River Adventure, walk around the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, ride Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure, One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, and much more.

Walking to Universal Studios Florida you can spot the big red rollercoaster from the screams which are Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, Revenge of the Mummy, E.T. Adventure, Fast and the Furious -Supercharged, and much more.

Universal Orlando Resort has eight hotels Guests can stay at while on their trip. Hard Rock Hotel, Portofino Bay Hotel, Royal Pacific Resort, Sapphire Falls Resort, Cabana Bay Beach Resort, Aventura Hotel, Surfside Inn and Suites, and Dockside Inn and Suites. The first three hotels are known as “premiere” and Guests get free fast passes while staying there.

Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort is described as retro-style with rooms and suites brilliantly designed for fun and affordability. Relax with a splash, surrounded by amazing iconic architecture inspired by classic Florida beach resorts of the 1950s and 60s. Sample a variety of options in the incredible food court. Every day comes with fun for all ages with two massive pools, a winding river, a bowling alley, and much more fun things for Guests to do.

However how nice the hotel is, some Guests can ruin the fun for everyone. Cabana Bay Beach Resort reportedly had to close down one of their pools because of an altercation.

According to individuals involved, the alleged altercation happened between groups who were part of a group staying at Universal’s Cabana Bay for this year’s Pop Warner Super Bowl and National Cheer & Dance Championships. At this time, it’s unclear why and how many were involved in the altercation. Right now, it is also unclear if anyone was arrested.

One person in a Facebook group said one lifeguard (presumably on duty) was “taken out in a wheelchair.” You can read the comment she posted in full below:

I MYSELF AM GOING TO CONTACT POP WARNER. THOSE PARENTS AND CHEERLEADERS WHO WE’RE FIGHTING SHOULD BE KICKED OUT OF THEIR GROUP. I’M SURE CABANA BAY HAS NAME SINCE THE ONE LIFE GUARD WAS TAKEN OUT IN A WHEELCHAIR.

It’s important to remember that this hasn’t been confirmed and the exact details of the altercation have not been released.

