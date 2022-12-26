TikToker Goes Viral Exploring the Abandoned Ruins of the ‘Star Wars’ Sets

One of the most popular series is unarguably the Star Wars franchise.

The first Star Wars movie was released in 1977. Since the late 70s, there have been nine other movies, multiple TV Shows, and even Theme Park attractions.

Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida have created their own fantastical celestial worlds. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened in 2019.

Within this section of Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disneyland, Guests can partake in all sorts of galactic activities. Fans can build their very own lightsaber at Savi’s Workshop and hand-make droids at Droid Depot.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge has three main attractions. Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run is an interactive ride where Guests control the famous Millenium Falcon. Each Guest is in charge of a different task to complete the mission, while popular characters guide them along the way.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is the latest attraction, which opened up in late 2019. Walt Disney World describes the attraction as follows:

“The Resistance needs your help! Hidden in the forest outside Black Spire Outpost, the Resistance is gathering recruits for a secret mission.

With the First Order desperate to extinguish the spark of the Resistance, the mission is bound to have unexpected twists and turns. When your transport is captured by an imposing First Order Star Destroyer filled with legions of stormtroopers—and even Kylo Ren!—you’re going to need all the help you can get. Fortunately, a covert team of Resistance fighters—including Rey and BB-8—is at the ready to give you a fighting chance to escape… and a chance for the Resistance to rise.

Prepare for a thrilling, first-of-its-kind adventure!”

Theme Parks are not the only intriguing aspect of the Star Wars franchise. The different environmental terrains and sets used to film the series have always been an exciting topic of discussion.

Fans know that Luke Skywalker, the leading protagonist of the series, lives in an arid desert area in the movies called Tatooine. However, fans may not know that the sets were abandoned and are open to the public to explore.

It’s a long trip, but avid Star Wars fans can explore Tatooine, as did user @oskaranddan on TikTok. Check out his exploration below.

Successfully made it to planet #2 🙌🤩 Pretty cool to be able to visit these old sets in Tunisia. You have to drive an hour north of Tozeur (~8 hours from Tunis) to get to this Mos Espa set, and there are several other sets around the country. Hope every Star Wars fan gets to visit one day (before it’s too late and the sets decay even more) 🙌 #starwars #travel #traveltiktok #tunisia #fyp #foryou

Oskar and Dan explain how to get to the Ruins and show themselves exploring the deserted sets. Comments flooded with Star Wars lovers responding, “I’m going to go live my best Star Wars life.”

Would you drive the 8+ hours to visit these abandoned ruins?