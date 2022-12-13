Pay No Attention to Jeff Goldblum Behind the Curtain

Wicked is coming to the silver screen, and they have finally found their Wonder Wizard of Oz. Jeff Goldblum has been cast for this two-part movie musical.

Goldblum is known for appearing in some of the biggest franchises, including Jurassic Park (1993), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), Independence Day (1996) and Thor (2017).

He directed the short film Little Surprises, which was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film. He earned an Emmy nomination for his guest role on Will & Grace and has two additional nominations for his Disney+ series The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

His jazz band, Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, released their first album, The Capitol Studios Sessions, in 2018. He appeared on Broadway in The Pillowman, Seminar, The Moony Shapiro Songbook, and more.

Wicked, which premiered on Broadway in 2003, continues to play at the Gershwin Theatre. Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked spotlights the untold stories of what happened in the Land of Oz, but from a different angle.

This story is about the Wicked Witch of the West and her unlikely friend, Glinda the Good.

Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another girl, born with emerald-green skin—smart, fiery, misunderstood and possessing an extraordinary talent.

When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good” and the other one “wicked.”

The films will star Ariana Grande as Glinda, Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, and Ethan Slater as Boq. Director Jon M. Chu is helming this two-part movie musical.

The first Universal Pictures film is set to be released Dec. 25, 2024, with the second coming the following Christmas.

Are you excited for this new movie adaptation of Wicked? Let us know in the comments.