Severe Weather Forces Multiple Orlando Attractions to Close

Posted on by Mark Friedman
One Orlando Theme Park Resort was forced to shut down many popular attractions due to the inclement weather in Orlando on Christmas Day.

Resort: Near-Freezing Temperatures Prompt Universal to Shut Down Coaster

One of the best perks of Orlando being the Theme Park capital of the world is the weather. With Florida sunshine heating the state year-round — and the idea of snow seems like a fairy tale to locals — Theme Parks can stay open 365 days a year. Universal Orlando is one of the significant Theme Park resorts in the area that is open all year long. Still, even in Florida, things can get chilly at the Theme Park, bringing on some significant adjustments that must be made.

Perhaps the best way to celebrate and bring in the Holiday Season is to visit any of the Orlando Theme Parks with family and friends. Even though it is expected that crowds are to be on the higher side, a trip to Orlando doesn’t typically include any ride shutdowns for the weather being too cold.

Unfortunately, this was the case for Universal Resort Theme Park goers this Christmas break.

According to reports, Universal Orlando Resort staff had told Guests of Universal Studios that some of the tallest outdoor thrill rides could not be operated due to the chilly weather. Check out this tweet below:

Too cold to operate Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit.

Inside The Magic spoke to some parkgoers yesterday and was told that it prompted them to end their vacation early because of the number of closed rides.

The near-freezing temperatures have certainly shocked Orlando tourists this year. There have been multiple reports of smaller crowd sizes at Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort.

Another victim of the colder weather was SeaWorld Orlando Resort. The Theme Park entertainment company sent out an email a few days which stated:

Dear Guest,

Due to unseasonably cold weather expected this weekend, SeaWorld Orlando will delay our opening time to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24 and Sunday, Dec. 25.

We apologize for any inconvenience and we thank you for your understanding.

Please view our website for most up to date hours prior to arrival.

Hopefully, the cold weather in Florida will start to warm up in the next few days as Orlando begins to bring in 2023. Let’s all hope for better weather soon!

Did you visit any of the Orlando Area Theme Parks this holiday season and had to modify your plans due to the cold weather? Let us know by leaving us a comment below. 

