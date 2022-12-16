MrBeast Is Giving Away One Million Dollars on Fortnite

MrBeast is bringing people yet another chance to win a crazy amount of money.

This time, it’s on Fortnite; and all you have to do is get the best score on his Extreme Survival Challenges.

Fortnite has always been huge on collaborations, and they have just hit the jackpot. Through their latest collaboration, Fortnite has brought the biggest content creator on the planet into the game.

Of course, it is none other than MrBeast, and he has come up with some Extreme Survival Challenges that will fetch you $1 million if you score the highest in them.

Fortnite writes: “Nope, it’s not clickbait! This is REALLY happening.”

Creator, giver, and entrepreneur, MrBeast joins the Fortnite Icon Series! Eligible* players can compete in MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge on December 17, 2022 and earn “Score.” The player with the highest Score at the end of the challenge will be declared the winner!

MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge Island went live on December 13. This island will host the challenge starting December 17 at 12 PM ET.

In this MrBeast-inspired experience, avoid hazards, collect coins, and survive extreme challenges to earn “Score.” Earn as much Score as you can before time runs out in the match.

This competition is only going to be three hours long. In this time frame, you can play as many matches as you want. After the challenge is over, the Score of your best match (the match you got the most Score in) will determine your placement.

Not everyone will go “home” empty handed. The top 100,000 players at the end of the tournament (the 100,000 players with the highest Score) will get the golden Beast Brella Umbrella.

Fans of MrBeast can also play as the YouTuber in Fortnite in two styles: MrBeast and MrBeast6000. Both of these outfits and their accessories will be available in the Fortnite Item Shop.

Are you a fan of Fortnite and plan to play in the tournament? Let us know in the comments.