Legendary Actor Finally Joins TikTok

What better way to spend Christmas this year than having one of the most iconic actors join TikTok and regal us with “A Christmas Carol?”

Star Trek’s very own Sir Patrick Stewart just joined the world’s most popular social media platform right in time for the Christmas holidays, and he’s celebrating his debut with one of his trademark readings of Charles Dickens’ seasonal masterpiece.

Stewart is no stranger to social media. He has over one million followers on Instagram, and since joining in 2012, he has over three and a half million followers on Twitter.

The account popular account features glimpses of Stewart’s homelife, his beloved pets, and his long and now-iconic friendship with fellow Royal Shakespeare actor and best friend Sir Ian McKellen.

After one day, Sir Patrick Stewart already has over half a million followers on TikTok.

He is long famed for his traditional Christmastime one-man shows, where he reads and performs all the characters of A Christmas Carol.

Now, Sir Patrick Stewart has promised “12 Days of Christmas” to his followers, where he will recite a bit of the traditional tale of Ebeneezer Scrooge’s redemption for his first twelve posts.

Sir Patrick Stewart writes: “My first TikTok!? Please enjoy day one of 12 days of mini readings from A Christmas Carol, a novel that’s meant a great deal to me in my life. Cheers!”

Patrick began performing Carol, his one-man adaptation of Dicken’s A Christmas Carol after he first began playing his signature role of Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation.

After taking the helm of the USS Enterprise, the classically trained actor found himself missing his roots onstage. The lengthy production schedule leaving him with little time to perform on Broadway or in his native West End.

On Day 2 Stewart says: “I’m back! Thank you all so much for the warm welcome yesterday. I’m delighted. Shall we continue with day two?”

So, he took to performing brief one-man shows at universities and acting schools, beginning his tradition of bringing Carol — and all 40 of its characters — to life.

Be sure to follow Sir Patrick Stewart on TikTok and get your 12 Days of Christmas read by the legend himself.