“It’s Disgusting,” Disney World Attraction Left In Bad Shape

Walt Disney World Resort is one of the most iconic vacation destinations in the world.

Disney World Guests are treated to four immersive theme parks in Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, all of which are completely and totally amazing and magical in their own right.

Disney World has plenty of attractions for Guests to enjoy and Disney’s Hollywood Studios is a tribute to many beloved movies and icons in the Hollywood industry. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Mickey & Minnies Runaway Railway, Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, and Toy Story Mania! are just some of the attractions you can experience while visiting the Disney Park.

One of the lesser-known attractions in Disney’s Hollywood Studios is One Man’s Dream Theater. The attraction is a chance for Guests to escape the elements– most of the time the heat– to enjoy a self-guided tour and a 15-minute documentary based on Walt Disney himself.

However, it seems many of the seats have been left in less-than-stellar conditions.

One social media user posted a photo of the seats in their current state:

One Man’s Dream Theater has seen better days

As you can see in the photo, the chairs in One Man’s Dream Theater have now turned black in many areas because of the amount of wearing the attraction has seen.

The attraction features “100 years of Disney on display.” Discover the man behind the mouse—from Mickey Mouse to magic kingdoms… and beyond. Originally opened to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Walt’s birth, the gallery showcases his life story from small-town America to Hollywood. You’ll explore a treasure trove of one-of-a-kind sketches, photos, models, costumes, artwork and more.

After your gallery tour, catch a screening of Walt Disney: One Man’s Dream, a 15-minute documentary that showcases the life and times of the visionary creator. Featuring rare audio recordings, historical footage and rarely seen home movies, this film traces the dramatic tale of how Walt turned his dreams into reality.

Sneak peeks of upcoming Disney or Pixar films may be offered in place of Walt Disney: One Man’s Dream throughout the year. Times and offerings may vary.

What do you think of this picture of the Disney World attraction? Let us know in the comments below!