Hogwarts Holidays: Fireplace Christmas

in Harry Potter

Great Hall

Credit: Warner Brothers

Christmas is in full swing, and there’s nothing better than cozying up next to a fire, drinking some cocoa, and reading your favorite book.

If you don’t have a fireplace, that is okay. There is plenty of “Yule Logs” on tv to choose from.

Weasley Christmas
Credit: Warner Brothers

However, there is an exceptional ‘fireplace’ you can choose if you happen to be a Potterhead. It’s on HBO Max, and it’s called Hogwarts Holidays: Fireplace.

The synopsis on HBO Max reads- “Cozy up to this special holiday fireplace treat from the World of Harry Potter.”

This 36-minute special takes you to the Common room of the four houses at Hogwarts: Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, and Slytherin.

Hogwarts Castle
Credit: Universal

It starts you out flying with Hedwig around Hogwarts and into the Gryffindor Common room. There, a cozy fire is waiting for you, along with a cup of tea and an open book.

A few subtle things happen, and then around 9 minutes later, you are transported to the Ravenclaw Common room.

Here, you are greeted by a desk with some parchment and a quill writing a letter. Along with a book, some candles, and a beautiful view of the snow outside.

Ron and Harry playing chess
Credit: Warner Brothers

Next, you go into probably the most cozy and welcoming Common room in the castle- Hufflepuff’s.

A roaring fire is waiting for you, along with an axe that is chopping firewood. Lights are strung up and you can see snow falling outside from the window.

Last, but not least, we are whisked away to the Slytherin Common Room. Here we see a green fire in the fireplace.

Great Hall
Credit: Warner Brothers

Above the fireplace is a beautiful mantle with an open book, candles with green flames that flicker, and go in and out, and of course a snake slithering around.

Hogwarts sounds like an amazing place to spend part of your holiday- even if it’s from the comfort of your own home.

