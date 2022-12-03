Hogwarts Holidays: Fireplace Christmas

Christmas is in full swing, and there’s nothing better than cozying up next to a fire, drinking some cocoa, and reading your favorite book.

If you don’t have a fireplace, that is okay. There is plenty of “Yule Logs” on tv to choose from.

However, there is an exceptional ‘fireplace’ you can choose if you happen to be a Potterhead. It’s on HBO Max, and it’s called Hogwarts Holidays: Fireplace.

Related: Beloved Harry Potter Tradition Becoming Real-Life Offering

The synopsis on HBO Max reads- “Cozy up to this special holiday fireplace treat from the World of Harry Potter.”

This 36-minute special takes you to the Common room of the four houses at Hogwarts: Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, and Slytherin.

It starts you out flying with Hedwig around Hogwarts and into the Gryffindor Common room. There, a cozy fire is waiting for you, along with a cup of tea and an open book.

Related: The Next Major Installment in the Harry Potter Series Gets 2023 Release Date

A few subtle things happen, and then around 9 minutes later, you are transported to the Ravenclaw Common room.

Here, you are greeted by a desk with some parchment and a quill writing a letter. Along with a book, some candles, and a beautiful view of the snow outside.

Next, you go into probably the most cozy and welcoming Common room in the castle- Hufflepuff’s.

A roaring fire is waiting for you, along with an axe that is chopping firewood. Lights are strung up and you can see snow falling outside from the window.

Related: Harry Potter Reboot Brewing as the Wizarding World Franchise Falls Apart

Last, but not least, we are whisked away to the Slytherin Common Room. Here we see a green fire in the fireplace.

Above the fireplace is a beautiful mantle with an open book, candles with green flames that flicker, and go in and out, and of course a snake slithering around.

Hogwarts sounds like an amazing place to spend part of your holiday- even if it’s from the comfort of your own home.

Which house would you like to spend your Christmas in? Let us know in the comments.