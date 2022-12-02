Here’s Why Walt Disney World’s Yeti Will Never Be Fixed

Disney fans love Expedition Everest over in Animal Kingdom, and one of their favorite things about it is the Yeti.

“Yeti or not, here he comes. Wander into a Tibetan village at the base of Mount Everest and board a train to the “top of the world.” Beware: Some say a legendary snow monster lives deep in the mountain.”

“Race to escape the cursed mountain—before the Yeti claims another expedition.”

The only problem is, it’s been about 16 years since the Yeti has worked properly. Disney’s way around the broken animatronic was to put up a strobe light to make it seem like he’s moving.

Guests of the Park have been dealing with ‘Disco Yeti’ for over a decade and a half now.

The thing is- Disney does do it’s best to fix all that they can inside of their Parks. But that’s more on the side of ‘safety things’. All other things that need fixing or updating are left in what’s called “Safety Mode”.

According to an old Cast Member named ‘Mitch’, the engineers got a few things wrong with the Yeti. Because of the way the animatronics used to swing his arm and hand down, it causes the mountain itself to basically crack.

So- he was put out of commission, and we’ve had the strobe lights ever since.

Here is Dapper Manatee’s response to a question about Expedition Everest.

This isn’t the only thing that’s been left by the wayside. It’s the same with the Gravity Wheel over at Mission Space.

In order to fix the Gravity Wheel that’s in the queue of the ride, Disney would have to literally remove the roof just to access the wheel.

But, as a whole, Disney tries to keep everything looking ship shape at all times.

What do you think? Would you like to see the Yeti working properly again?