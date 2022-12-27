Winter Takes Over Disney Parks, Staying Warm Advised

Disney is a popular tourist location for Guests to visit all over the world.

There are a total of six Disney Resorts, which include Disneyland in California, Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando Florida, Disneyland Paris in Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland, Tokyo Disney Resort, and Shanghai Disneyland.

Disneyland Paris has two theme parks: Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park. Guests at Disneyland Park can enjoy rides like Big Thunder Mountain, Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast, Dumbo the Flying Elephant, Mad Hatter’s Tea Cups, and many more attractions. Walt Disney Studios Park includes attractions like Cars ROAD TRIP, Crush’s Coaster, Slinky Dog Zigzag Spin, Ratatouille: The Adventure, and many more iconic attractions for Guests to enjoy.

Disney World and Disneyland in California are not equipped for the cold weather like Disneyland Paris. Disney has shared a few tips on Guests can stay warm during the winter months. Disneyland Paris is a friend to seeing snow during the winter.

One way Guests can stay warm is by enjoying attractions that are indoors such as Peter Pan’s Flight, Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast at Disneyland Park. Or Guests trying to stay warm at Walt Disney Studios Park Guests can enjoy attractions like Spider-Man in WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure or dive into the deep blue on Crush’s Coaster.

Guests looking for a relaxing show to try and warm up can head over to Walt Disney Studios Park to enjoy incredible indoor entertainment. Guests can enjoy shows with Mickey and friends with “Mickey and the Magician” or Guests can enjoy songs and dancing at “Disney Junior Dream Factory”.

You can view the TikTok from Disney Parks below:

L’hiver s’installe doucement (Winter is slowly setting in )… à Disneyland Paris ❄️ #DisneylandParis #DisneyParks #Winter #Hiver #TikTokHolidays

Disney let Guests in on a little secret with two hidden gems, as well. Guests entering Disneyland Park on either side of Main Street, U.S.A, can discover two beautiful arcades that offer a cozy warm cover from the wintery weather. Both Discovery Arcade and also in Liberty Arcade each have fun games that you can enjoy playing to get out of the cold for a bit.

Do you think these Disneyland Tips were helpful?