Did Disney World Just Add a Virtual Assistant to Its App?

Lately, Disney has been utilizing technology to enhance the Guest experience at the Parks and Resorts. One prime example is Guests using MagicBand+ to enter the Parks or redeem Lightning Lane reservations at both Disney World and Disneyland.

And in 2023, Disney is expected to begin implementing voice assistants at certain Walt Disney World Resorts, where Guests can get jokes and facts, set timers, check the weather, or even go on audio adventures with this Hey Disney! device.

However, reporter @ScottGustin shared on Twitter today that Disney is testing another new technology tool in the Walt Disney World app- a “Virtual Assistant” component in the chat function:

Walt Disney World recently added a “Virtual Assistant” to the app chat. It appears to be an initial test that can only respond to a handful of requests – but it will be interesting to see if they expand its functionality to more topics.

— Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) December 14, 2022

These topics do, in fact, seem limited, as from the screenshot we can see the categories Park Hours, Rentals, Smoking Areas, and Get a Cast Member.

Though this functionality could prove useful in the future, commenters on this Tweet thread were not impressed. For example, @bennmatlock responded:

I hate those things because all they do is send you in loops with the same generic answers which leaves you still needing to speak to a real person



In addition, @KenIsAHuman responded with a personal experience with a recent Disney chat system:

Last week I needed a pack n play and the chat CM asked if I could fill out a separate form for the request. Not optimistic about the virtual assistant.

Others were either confused about why these specific topics were chosen for this system testing or confirmed that the virtual assistant system so far is worthless.

We’re looking forward to seeing how audiences react to this virtual assistant and how this function grows, both in the number of topics it can assist with and if it expands to other Parks as well.

What do you think of this virtual assistant function on the Walt Disney World app? Is this something you would use? Tell us in the comments!