Disney Park Closing Imminently Due to Harsh Conditions

Don’t hop in the pool quite yet.

Disney’s Blizzard Beach finally reopened following an extended closure earlier this year. Blizzard Beach did not return as we knew it, though.

Disney revealed last month that the water park will now feature theming from Disney’s Frozen franchise. “The new Frozen features will be part of the kid-sized thrills of Tike’s Peak that’s popular among young guests who will delight in the statuettes of Olaf and his Snowgie pals in the warm wading pool, as well as Anna and Elsa’s igloo castle,” states Disney in the blog post.

Unfortunately, Disney has been forced to close the water park due to some harsh weather that’s been forecasted in the area.

Upon checking the website, we noticed that Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park will be closed tomorrow, December 23.

Disney’s Blizzard Beach is filled with one-of-a-kind and unique attractions, fun for all ages! From the relaxing lazy river Cross Country Creek to the iconic Summit Plummet, there are a wide variety of experiences for everyone. Check out our ultimate guide on Blizzard Beach here.

The forecasted high-temperature tomorrow won’t reach 70 degrees, which is seemingly the cutoff point for Walt Disney World’s water parks.

Popular attractions and features once again await guests, everything from slushy and slippery ski jumps to bobsled and toboggan runs to polar play spaces for every member of the family. Among the favorites are:

Summit Plummet is one of the tallest, fastest freefall body slides around. The heart-pumping attraction plunges guests down Mount Gushmore in a near vertical drop and rockets them into a darkened tunnel. It’s an attraction made especially for thrill-seekers!

Teamboat Springs is one of the world’s longest group whitewater raft adventures, where up to six riders can take an epic and unpredictable whitewater journey down a mountain.

Toboggan Racers is a unique attraction where guests use a mat to compete in a thrilling race downhill on an eight-lane slalom-style waterslide.

Cross Country Creek is a scenic lazy river that takes guests on arctic adventure gliding through mysterious caves, illuminated grottoes and bask in Mount Gushmore’s refreshing spring water throughout polar paradise.

Runoff Rapids offers a choice of three distinctly different inner-tube waterslides, where guests twist and turn down an adrenaline-filled trip down Mount Gushmore.

Have you ever made a splash at Disney’s Blizzard Beach? How about Typhoon Lagoon?