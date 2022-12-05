Disney World Goes “Cash Only” After Malfunction

Walt Disney World Resort recently had some major system issues, leading to a Parkwide outage.

Disney World is known for being “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” Walt Disney World Resort has four different theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Magic Kingdom is popular for having Cinderella Castle, Jungle Cruise, “it’s a small world”, Splash Moutan, Big Thunder Mountain, and many more attractions. Stroll over to EPCOT and visit all over the world thanks to the World Celebration, as Guests can visit 11 different countries. Guests can also enjoy attractions like Frozen Ever After, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros, and many more attractions.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios includes attractions like Toy Story Mania!, The Twilight Zone of Terror, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, and more iconic rides. Disney’s Animal Kingdom has Pandora: The World of Avatar, and Guestts can enjoy attractions like DINOSAUR, Kali River Rapids, or they can watch Festival of the Lion King.

However, Guests wanting to purchase snacks or merchandise in some of their favorite areas were out of luck on Sunday when Disney World reportedly suffered a system failure.

The credit card system was down at Disney Word making all Disney Parks cash-only facilities. Normally, Disney World accepts all types of payment, including Visa, Apple Pay, credit cards, and much more.

@disneyziggy tweeted:

The entire credit card system is currently down in Disney World. That means it’s CASH ONLY until the system comes back up! 😱 — Ziggy Knows Disney (@disneyziggy) December 4, 2022

Many Guests use contactless payment now or card instead of bringing cash daily. If you plan to visit Walt Disney World Resort, be sure to bring some cash with you as Guests or Cast Members never know when the credit card system will fail.

The good news is that these credit card machines are now back up and running. The outage reportedly affected systems for several hours– and some areas were affected longer– but it does seem that everything is back in working order now.

