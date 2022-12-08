With Splash Mountain Gone, Disney Park Could Be Facing Major Overhaul

Disneyland Resort is home to iconic attractions that draw in millions of Disney Park Guests each and every year.

Disneyland Resort has two theme parks in Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. Both Disney Parks have rides for the whole family to enjoy.

Jungle Cruise, “it’s a small world,” Pirates of the Caribbean, and Haunted Mansion are just some of the attractions that have been there since the beginning.

Disneyland Park is home to Critter Country which includes rides like Splash Mountain, The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, and Davy Crocket’s Explore Canoes. While Walt Disney World Resort’s Splash Mountain has a closing date as the attraction is set to close permanently on January 23, 2022, Disneyland, on the other hand, has not released when Splash Mountain will be closing as of yet.

But, we do know that a closure is expected to happen at some point, likely in early 2023.

In a recent Reddit thread, many Disney Park fans began wondering what might happen to Critter Country with Splash Mountain being changed to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in 2024.

With Splash Mountain being absorbed into New Orleans Square, what do you think will happen to Pooh and the rest of Critter Country?

While Disney hasn’t announced anything, it does stand to reason that Critter Country as a whole could be getting a major makeover at some point in the future.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure better fits the theming of New Orleans Square than it does Critter Country. Many are wondering if these could be the first step in a massive overhaul in that area of Disneyland Park. If it is, it will be interesting to see what transformations might occur and what Disneyland might look like in another half-decade.

Could The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh and Davy Crocket’s Explore Canoes be on the way out? What do you think?