Construction Crane Crashes at Universal Studios Theme Park

Universal Parks are home to many iconic attractions all around the world.

Universal Orlando Resort has two theme parks in Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, as well as Epic Universe which is currently under construction, In addition, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Studios Japan, Universal Studios Beijing, and Universal Studios Singapore are all iconic theme parks around the world that fans can enjoy.

Recently, a crane reportedly toppled over at Universal Studios Singapore.

Resorts World Sentosa, where the Universal Studios theme park is located, said no one was injured during the incident.

“We are thoroughly reviewing the event, cooperating closely with the authorities and have stopped the contractor in possession of the site from any further site work while this review takes place,” a spokesperson said.

The crane operator managed to climb out of the crane cabin after the incident, and sustained minor injuries to his face, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) shared on Monday.

The engineering firm has been ordered to cease all operations until an investigation can be conducted.

The Singapore theme park is Southeast Asia’s first and only Universal Studios theme park.

On a trip to the theme park, you can immerse yourself in the storytelling of Hollywood. Be transported by adrenaline-pumping rides, interactive shows and a wide variety of exciting attractions based on the blockbuster movies and television series you know and love so well.

There are plenty of fun attractions to experience at the theme park, many of which are different than what can be experienced at the U.S. theme parks.

Inside the Magic will update you on this investigation as it unfolds.