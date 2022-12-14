James Cameron Has “Back-up Plan” in Case ‘Avatar 2’ Flops

James Cameron has a plan in case the next installment in the Avatar franchise goes south.

Nearly 13 years after the original Avatar (2009), James Cameron is bringing audiences back to the world of Pandora. The film features an all-star cast consisting of Kate Winslet, Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Edie Falco and Jemaine Clement. The filmalso boasts some incredible breakthroughs in visual effects, with advanced motion capture systems being used.

Not only is the world of Pandora mostly computer animated, the upcoming Avatar sequel will pioneer motion capture technology far more advanced than its predecessor, which will see the film take place underwater, a task that has proved to be an enormous challenge for the filmmakers.

The other Avatar sequels have also played a part in the delay of the release of Avatar: The Way of Water. That’s right — the first Avatar sequel won’t be the last, as Avatar 3 (2024), Avatar 4 (2026), and Avatar 5(2028) will each follow every two years thereafter the upcoming film.

However, James Cameron says he, along with Disney, have plans in case Avatar: The Way of Water isn’t a smash success like the original Avatar. Cameron sat down for an interview with Variety, in which he discussed the new film and its potential sequels.

“The market could be telling us we’re done in three months, or we might be semi-done, meaning: ‘OK, let’s complete the story within movie three, and not go on endlessly,’ if it’s just not profitable,” Cameron said.

Cameron has finalized all of the scripts up to Avatar 4, something that seems absolutely crazy. But considering Cameron’s impressive track record in Hollywood with films like Titanic (21997) or The Terminator (1984), it seems unwise to ever bet against the visionary director.

Whether it’s the iconic Aliens (1986) or groundbreaking Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991), James Cameron is a master when it comes to nailing sequels. And the Avatar sequel is already shaping up to be something pretty special, so there’s every chance it will be superior to its 2009 predecessor.

Are you excited for Avatar: The Way of Water?