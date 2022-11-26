Willy Wonka Prequel is Coming Dec. of 2023

The long-rumored Wonka prequel is set to be released on December 15th, 2023.

Wonka is a highly anticipated new film that will focus on a young Willy Wonka, prior to the events of Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The film will be directed by Paul King and written by both King and Simon Farnaby.

Related: Roald Dahl’s Matilda is Coming to Netflix

The movie will talk about his adventures before opening up his world-famous Chocolate Factory. His origin story has been left mostly untouched, although it is incorporating Johnny Depp’s portrayal from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005).

This will be the first time we’ve seen Wonka on screen since Depp, and prior to that, Gene Wilder in 1971.

Wonka News shared to Twitter: Timothée Chalamet discusses his #wonka role and his decision to work with Paul King during press for Bones and All

Timothée Chalamet discusses his #wonka role and his decision to work with Paul King during press for Bones and All pic.twitter.com/eO0miTJfgh — wonka news (@wonka_news) November 19, 2022

The official synopsis so far is: “An origin story that explores the vivid, mythical beginnings of the imaginative young inventor before he becomes the renowned scrumdiddlyumptious Mozart of chocolate.”

Related: Timothée Chalamet’s Willy Wonka Likely to Be More Popular Than Johnny Depp’s

There are some big names attached to this feature film.

Timothée Chalamet will be playing the title character, Wonka. Other names have been confirmed, but it hasn’t been said what characters they will be playing.

Names attached to Wonka include- Keegan-Michael Key, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Olivia Colman, and Jim Carter.

Hugh Grant has also been spotted around the set during filming. It has been speculated that he will be playing the part of an Oompa Loompa.

Wonka News also shared: Keegan-Michael Key on working with Timothée Chalamet on #wonka

Although each adaptation from 1971 and 2005 are unique, the story tends to remain centered on a boy named Charlie and a group of children that visit a chocolate factory.

A competition of moral character then unfolds, with Charlie emerging as the winner. In this new 2023 film, it will look to expand the focus more to Wonka himself.

Are you ready for another crazy adventure with Willy Wonka? Let us know in the comments.