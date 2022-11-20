Speculation has been floating around about what happened to Bernard (David Krumholtz) from The Santa Clause movies.

He appeared in the first and second movies but failed to appear in the third- The Santa Clause 3- The Escape Clause.

“Y’all ain’t ready”, says Krumholtz.

Well, the elf’s out of the bag.

Our favorite right-hand man left the North Pole to become a WWE Wrestler.

The 43-year-old actor who played opposite Tim Allen in the 1994 film The Santa Clause, made a surprise appearance on a Tuesday night WWE Raw.

Imitating Scottish wrestler Drew McIntyre, Krumholtz wore a kilt, and a long curly wig, while carrying a sword.

He took to Instagram, sharing a photo of himself with the caption-” You’re gosh darn right I was on the @wwe tonight.”

Krumholtz was seen during The Dirty Sheet portion of the show. Joining him was retired wrestler Duane “Gillberg” Gill portraying wrestler Bill Goldberg.

The Miz, who co-hosts with Jim Morrison ask David, “Drew, do you have anything to say to Bill?” Krumholtz responded in character, “I’m gonna kick you a– back to 1998, and then I’m gonna go home and eat some haggis.”

You might remember David from movies like The Addams Family Values (Joel Glicker) or 10 Things I Hate About You (Michael Eckman). But, I think, he will always be remembered as our favorite elf Bernard.

Now, we highly doubt that Bernard left the North Pole to become a wrestler but seeing David Krumholtz pretending to be one is about as good as it gets.

Not that Bernard couldn’t take down a bunch of elves. Who do you think taught Santa how to play football?

What do you think? Why did Bernard leave Santa and the North Pole? Let us know in the comments.