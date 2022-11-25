‘Wakanda’ Might Be Packing a Little Something Extra in the New Black Panther Movie

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiered at the El Capitan Theatre and the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on October 26, 2022, and was released in the United States on November 11, 2022, as the final film in Phase Four of the MCU.

The film received positive reviews, especially with its emotional weight, musical score, and its tributes to Boseman.

However, there was one “little” thing that has come to people’s attention…

Something had been changed on a certain fan-favorite villain.

Tenoch Huerta’s character Talokanil King made his MCU debut in the Black Panther sequel. This version of the character seen on screen is pretty faithful to the source material, sporting “unique features” like his signature trunks and winged feet for the entire film.

One change, however, was made from what the character looked like while filming to what ended up on the silver screen.

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed that the bulge in Namor’s swim trunks is much smaller than in the trailers leading up to the film.

@belovasoup wrote- “Give Namor his penis back!”

GIVE NAMOR HIS PENIS BACK pic.twitter.com/t5cdrtf0HC — soup ☆ ☻ !! loves libras (real) (@belovasoup) November 15, 2022

It is unknown why this particular edit was made, but it has caught the attention of many fans, and even Huerta himself.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Tenoch Huerta spoke on the recently spotted change made to the bulge at the front of his character’s swim trunks in the MCU film.

The Namor actor laughed it off when asked about it and actually set the record straight saying that the picture on the right was the original.

“[Laughs] The only thing that I can say is the original was the photo on the right. Without [the bulge]! That’s original. No, I mean, I’m not going to lie to people. Every man in the world, we have fragile masculinity, but not in that issue. I will say, the right one, the real one is the photo on the right.”

With or without the bulge, what did you think of the movie? Let us know in the comments.