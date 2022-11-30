Universal Guest Jumps on Stage During Popular Performance

Universal Orlando Resort is a popular tourist spot that welcomes millions of Guests each and every year.

Universal Orlando has two theme parks, which include Universal’s Island of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida. Universal has continued to add new attractions to both of its theme parks and has continued to grow for all of its Guests to enjoy.

Universal Studios Florida is in the process of adding a new rumored Minions ride, but there are still plenty of other attractions to enjoy. Guests can enjoy riding Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, Revenge of the Mummy, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, or watch Jason Bourne in The Bourne Stuntacular.

When Guests visit Universal’s Island of Adventure, they can experience The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, the Jurassic World VelociCoaster, and many other attractions. During the Holiday season, Guests can also enjoy watching Grinch’s.

The theme park has different islands that you’ll experience, including Marvel Super Hero Island, Jurassic Park, Toon Lagoon, Hogsmeade, The Lost Continent, and Seuss Landing. In Seuss Landing, you can enjoy experiences like The Cat in the Hat, One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish, and The High in the Sky Seuss Trolly Train.

Recently, one Universal Guest decided to interrupt a performance of the beloved show Oh! The Stories You”ll Hear!, which is unsafe for the characters and Team Members around. Team Members do their best to keep the characters and Guests safe and make memories that will last a lifetime.

User @kdriskk shared the video on TikTok.

Universal describes Oh! The Stories You”ll Hear! as daily shows featuring your favorite Dr. Seuss characters: The Cat in the Hat™ with Thing One™ and Thing Two™, Sam-I-Am (of Green Eggs and Ham fame), The Grinch™, and the Lorax—all dancing to musical “tellings” of the good doctor’s best-loved stories.

This Guest runs up to The Cat in The Hat to get a selfie with him, and the Team Member quickly gets her off the stage.

