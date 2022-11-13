Universal Orlando Adds Special Unlimited Pass

Universal Orlando has several great packages for families to get tickets at a deal.

Universal is home to two theme parks in Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida. While at Islands of Adventure, you can ride The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, and One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish. At Universal Studios Florida, you can visit Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, Revenge of the Mummy, as well as many more fun attractions.

Just recently, Universal brought back an amazing package for the Military and their families as a “thank-you” for everything they do for our country. It is called the “Military Freedom Pass.”

The Military Freedom Pass is an unlimited pass for anyone in the Military with limited blackout dates. The Military Freedom package costs $199.99 per person for both Universal’s Island of Adventure and Univeral Studios Florida. Military families can add Volcano Bay Water Park for $35.00 extra dollars.

The Blackout Dates for the Freedom Pass are December 26, 2022 – January 1, 2023, and April 3-9, 2023. You can pick a two-day or three-day park option.

Eligible service members include:

Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, National Guard, Reservists) and spouses

Retired Military service members and spouses

Department of Defense Civilians

Eligible Service Members can purchase and activate up to six promotional tickets. To purchase the pass you must show a valid U.S. Military ID at either park at the front ticket window.

Universal gives six tickets for the military member and six extra tickets for their spouse, which is different than Walt Disney World Resort. With their Military pass, military personnel receive six tickets.

If you know anyone in the military or has retired make sure they see this video about @UniversalORL. https://t.co/N35GH1u33a — Salute the Magic (@magic_salute) November 13, 2022

Thank you for your Service! Let us know when you use your Freedom Pass!