Several Famous Artists Available to Meet at Disney This Week

in Artwork, Walt Disney World

Posted on by Jessica Weisz Leave a comment
Disneyland 50th Anniversary Thomas Kinkade Painting

Credit: Thomas Kinkade Studios

Something about Disney and art just blends well together. For instance, if you’ve ever seen a Thomas Kinkade painting, particularly those with Disney characters and scenes within the painting, you can get a sense of serenity just by gazing at the picturesque details and scenery.

Although Thomas Kinkade, the “Painter of Light” himself, has passed, his legacy remains intact through Thomas Kinkade Studios, which has adapted to his distinct painting styles and techniques, especially when implementing Disney characters and scenes into some of the paintings.

Disney 101 Dalmatians on the Run thomas kinkade studios painting
Credit: Thomas Kinkade Studios

Related: Painting Begins on North Mountain at Disney’s ‘Frozen’ Land

And now, Thomas Kinkade Studios fans have the opportunity to meet some of the artists behind these works at Disney World. This week, these artists will be onsite at The Art of Disney at Disney Springs, where they will be not only signing but also creating sketches with the purchases of the Disney Dreams Collection Art. These artists include Dirk Wunderlich, Jenna McMullins, and Joseph Yakovetic.

Dirk Wunderlich

Headshot of Dirk Wunderlich, Thomas Kinkade Studios Artist
Credit: Thomas Kinkade Studios

Unfortunately, artist Dirk Wunderlich’s appearances are complete for this week, but you can still have the opportunity to meet two other incredible artists.

Jenna McMullins

Headshot of Jenna McMullins, Thomas Kinkade Studios Artist
Credit: Thomas Kinkade Studios

Here are the days and times when Jenna will be at The Art of Disney:

  • Nov. 15th from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Nov. 16th from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Nov. 17th from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Nov. 18th from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Nov. 19th from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Nov. 20th from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Joseph Yakovetic

Headshot of Joseph Yakovetic, Thomas Kinkade Studios Artist
Credit: Thomas Kinkade Studios

You can find Joseph at The Art of Disney on the following days and times this week:

  • Nov. 15th from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Nov. 16th from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Nov. 17th from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Nov. 18th from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Nov. 19th from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Nov. 20th from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Thomas Kinkade Studios - Disney Lady and the Tramp Falling in Love

Related: Disney Removes One Last Piece of EPCOT History

In addition to this meet and greet, Thomas Kinkade Studios will be releasing new art from the Disney Dreams collection. For more information on the artists and this event, visit Thomas Kinkade Studios’ website.

Are you a fan of Thomas Kinkade Studios’ Disney paintings? Which painting is your favorite?

Jessica Weisz

Jessica is an avid Disney fan who loves writing about everything and anything Disney-related. Every year, Jessica enjoys going to her favorite place in the world, the Disneyland Resort. While there, you could probably find her at The Haunted Mansion, it's a small world, or walking around with a Mickey Mouse-shaped snack or treat.

Be the first to comment!