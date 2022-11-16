Several Famous Artists Available to Meet at Disney This Week

Something about Disney and art just blends well together. For instance, if you’ve ever seen a Thomas Kinkade painting, particularly those with Disney characters and scenes within the painting, you can get a sense of serenity just by gazing at the picturesque details and scenery.

Although Thomas Kinkade, the “Painter of Light” himself, has passed, his legacy remains intact through Thomas Kinkade Studios, which has adapted to his distinct painting styles and techniques, especially when implementing Disney characters and scenes into some of the paintings.

And now, Thomas Kinkade Studios fans have the opportunity to meet some of the artists behind these works at Disney World. This week, these artists will be onsite at The Art of Disney at Disney Springs, where they will be not only signing but also creating sketches with the purchases of the Disney Dreams Collection Art. These artists include Dirk Wunderlich, Jenna McMullins, and Joseph Yakovetic.

Dirk Wunderlich

Unfortunately, artist Dirk Wunderlich’s appearances are complete for this week, but you can still have the opportunity to meet two other incredible artists.

Jenna McMullins

Here are the days and times when Jenna will be at The Art of Disney:

Nov. 15th from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Nov. 16th from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Nov. 17th from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Nov. 18th from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Nov. 19th from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Nov. 20th from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Joseph Yakovetic

You can find Joseph at The Art of Disney on the following days and times this week:

Nov. 15th from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Nov. 16th from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Nov. 17th from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Nov. 18th from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Nov. 19th from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Nov. 20th from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

In addition to this meet and greet, Thomas Kinkade Studios will be releasing new art from the Disney Dreams collection. For more information on the artists and this event, visit Thomas Kinkade Studios’ website.

Are you a fan of Thomas Kinkade Studios’ Disney paintings? Which painting is your favorite?