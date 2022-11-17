Highly-Anticipated Pixar Movie Gets New Teaser

Pixar’s next big project seems to be an alternative love story where opposites attract and have a rather “steamy” reaction. Pixar is certainly no stranger to surrealism or intimate love stories, but this one already has some rather intriguing and interesting concepts at play.

In just barely under two minutes, viewers are introduced to the film’s main characters, the world they live in, and how the elements of earth, air, fire, and water all come together to make things function. However, all it takes is a look from both Wade and Ember to solidify the chemistry they will undoubtedly have in the upcoming film. While that’s not exactly a lot of information to go on, the teaser serves as a solid reminder that Pixar can do so much with so little.

Disney themselves describe the plot as this: “In a city where fire, water, land, and air residents live together, a fiery young woman and a go-with-the-flow guy are about to discover something elemental…” While it certainly sounds like the expected whimsical fare from Pixar, anyone even remotely familiar with the studio’s work in recent years will know that there is likely more to this tale than meets the eye.

There isn’t much further to go off of at this point, as the teaser and social media posts from both Pixar and Disney still leave a great deal up to the audience’s imagination. That being said, there are some definite vibes from both Inside Out and Zootopia at work in the video above. Pixar isn’t a stranger to mismatched couples that complement one another, but this project is already shaping up to be something special. Fire and water have been known to create some steamy scenarios, and Pixar’s newest couple are definitely in for some animated action. All fans can do now is wait for the fog to settle.

