You May Have Missed Details at Fan-Favorite Disney Cafe

Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe is a fan-favorite cafe, located toward the end of Main Street, U.S.A. at Disneyland. This Mary Poppins-themed cafe is full of delicious sandwiches, pastries, breakfast menu items, and more. It’s the perfect way to start your day at the Park or a good place to take a break during the excitement of the day.

However, what makes this place special is not just the food, it’s also the unique details within the cafe itself. A new video gives viewers a fresh insight into this location that’s been at the Park since 2012.

A TikTok from @thedapperdanielle shows Disneyland fans all the fun little details they might have missed at Jolly Holiday.

The poster notes that Jolly Holiday is themed after the film Mary Poppins, pointing out various little details for Guests to find throughout the cafe, including figurines, silhouettes of Mary Poppins and Jane and Michael Banks; penguin imagery scattered throughout the bakery; and even a mosaic in front of the display case based on Bert’s chalk drawing from the film.

Commenters on this video were surprised at how many details they missed while in the cafe, or how often they’ve passed by the cafe without even knowing it existed. Others were thankful that the original poster highlighted these special features, as the Jolly Holiday is one of their favorite food locations at the Park.

In case you’ve never had the opportunity to dine at Jolly Holiday, here is the official description from Disneyland Resort:

Sit on the expansive Victorian-style garden patio and nibble on an assortment of sweet and flaky baked goods and desserts. Take in the prime views of people enjoying their day at the Happiest Place on Earth with Sleeping Beauty Castle and Matterhorn Bobsleds in the background. Feel especially merry when you sample breakfast entrees like the Egg Bacon Croissant sandwich or Yogurt Parfait. Try lunch and dinner delights like Oven-roasted Turkey on Ciabatta, the Toasted Cheese sandwich or our fabulous Cranberry-Pecan Salad.

Have you ever been to Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, or have you noticed these details before while at the cafe?