‘Magical Holiday Special’ Featuring Run-DMC

“The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” is back once again. The special will premiere on Sunday on ABC and will be available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu that next day.

Dance into the holiday season with a little Disney Magic.

Join siblings Derek and Julianne Hough as they host this year’s magical festivities.

The specials, filmed from the Disneyland Resort in California and the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, will feature musical performances of holiday classics and new hits.

It will showcase family stories and offer sneak peeks at what’s new around The Walt Disney Company.

Plus, Freeform’s Trevor Jackson (“grown-ish”) will join us for a musical performance aboard the newest Disney Cruise Line ship, the Disney Wish, and a sneak peek at “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

The older generations are in for a treat! A very special performance is happening by the remaining members of Run-DMC.

For the first time in almost two decades, the group will perform their classic “Christmas in Hollis”.

They aren’t the only performers joining Run-DMC at the Disney Parks. The list this year is something to get excited about.

Derek Hough and Julianne Hough – “Such a Night,” “My Favorite Things,” “I Gotta Feeling” medley

Becky G – “Frosty The Snowman” and “What Christmas Means to Me” with Chloe Flower and Ne-Yo

Black Eyed Peas – “A Cold Christmas” and “I Gotta Feeling”

Chloe Flower – “Carol of the Bells” and “What Christmas Means to Me” with Ne-Yo and Becky G

David Foster and Katharine McPhee – “Jingle Bell Rock”

Il Volo – “Adeste Fideles (O Come, All Ye Faithful)”

Jordin Sparks – “Trapmas Medley”

Maren Morris – “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”

Meghan Trainor – “Here Comes Santa Claus” and “Made You Look” medley

Ne-Yo – “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)” and “What Christmas Means to Me” with Chloe Flower and Becky G

ABC posted to Twitter last week with a little sneak peek of what’s in store.

Are you ready for a ‘Wonderful World of Disney’ full of Christmas and magic?